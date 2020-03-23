GHERWIG, MO—Local father and husband James Hollister shocked the nation when he brazenly made the racist claim that he wasn't "a big fan of the Chinese government at the moment." The venom-filled hatemonger went on to say that he felt China had been a little sloppy with their handling of the coronavirus and that he felt the lax restrictions on "wet markets" had led to yet another outbreak. "I think the Chinese people are great and many of the citizens have done a lot to help salvage the mess their government made of this," the garbage human vomited in a fit of bigotry and white privilege as he was overheard speaking with a friend at a local coffee shop.

The post 'I'm Not Incredibly Impressed With The Chinese Government,' Says Vile Racist appeared first on The Babylon Bee.