Coronavirus Deaths: 6th Day of ~700/Day in Italy, 3rd Day of ~600 in Spain, 3rd Day of ~210 in France, 2nd Day of ~235 in U.S.

March 25, 2020
Data from WorldoMeter. Good news, such as it is, is that Italy seems to have stabilized, jury still out on the others. Over the last few days, the per capita rate has been highest in Spain.