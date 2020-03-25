SAN FRANCISCO, CA—For gamers quarantined in their homes due to the Coronavirus, Niantic has released a new version of Pokemon Go: Pokemon Stay.
The post Niantic Releases 'Pokemon Stay' For The Quarantined appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
