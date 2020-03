WASHINGTON, D.C.—Earlier today, lawmakers had announced they had reached an agreement on a stimulus package, totalling approximately $88 bajillion dollars. (Many expressed concern that we would have to pay this back at some point, but congresspeople assured their constituents that it's just their kids and grandkids who will have to pay for our reckless spending).

The post Pelosi Delays Stimulus Package Until Her New Souvenir Pens Come In appeared first on The Babylon Bee.