HOUSTON, TX—On a video posted to his Facebook page Thursday, a relieved Joel Osteen announced that he's tested negative for biblically faithful Christianity.
The post Joel Osteen Tests Negative For Christianity appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
HOUSTON, TX—On a video posted to his Facebook page Thursday, a relieved Joel Osteen announced that he's tested negative for biblically faithful Christianity.
The post Joel Osteen Tests Negative For Christianity appeared first on The Babylon Bee.