No Suspension Without Hearing in University Student Disciplinary Proceedings

In Doe v. Baum (2018), the Sixth Circuit held that the Due Process Clause secures a right to cross-examine witnesses in public university disciplinary proceedings, at least where the witnesses' credibility is at stake. In Tuesday's Doe v. Univ. of Mich., 2020 WL 1433848, Judge Arthur J. Tarnow (E.D. Mich.) followed this and built on it. First, the simple application of Doe v. Baum to the old 2018 Policy:

To be entitled to summary judgment on his Due Process claim, Plaintiff has to prove that there is no genuine dispute as to the following material facts: (1) he was accused of misconduct; (2) a finding of guilt would have lead to the deprivation of a protected Due Process interest; (3) the facts of his case placed credibility at stake; (4) he was deprived of a live hearing with an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses. There is no dispute that (1) on March 20, 2018, a female student accused Plaintiff of sexual assault in violation of the University's sexual misconduct policy; (2) a finding of guilt could have resulted in a serious sanction such as suspension or expulsion; (3) since there were no witnesses to the incident in question, a finding would have to be based on a credibility determination; (4) Defendants subjected Plaintiff to an investigation under the 2018 Policy that did not afford him a live hearing with cross-examination. Accordingly, Plaintiff is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on his due process claim.

Second, more application plus a bit of further development, as to a later policy that the University had revised in light of Doe v. Baum: