Quarantined Journalist Really Starting To Annoy Family By Calling Them Racists All Day

WASHINGTON, DC—Things have been a little tense lately in the home of journalist Todd Norbert. Normally, Norbert, a reporter for the New York Times, would be attending White House briefings or other major press conferences, looking for any excuse to accuse public figures of racism. Unfortunately, ever since being quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns, the news writer has been unable to leave his home to vilify politicians for using terms like “Chinese coronavirus”.

