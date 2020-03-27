My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Abbott Labs device approved for 5 minute testing of COVID-19
- 99% of hospitals are NOT overwhelmed
- 80% of coronavirus deaths were obese
- CNN is being HORRIBLE in their coverage
- Mike Cernovich MVP for information on coronavirus crisis
- WHO lies to public that masks don’t help
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.
The post Episode 876 Scott Adams: It’s Time For Your Nightly Simultaneous Swaddle. Get in Here! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.