Episode 877 Scott Adams: Simultaneously Sip the Crisis Away With Calming Words From Your Favorite Cartoonist

Content:
- Connecting suppliers with need: http://ProjectN95.com
- NYT article on Russian and Chinese malign actors
- Did POLITICO report Chinese propaganda as fact?
- CNN fact-checking TRICK
- VP Pence hospital supplies analysis
- Economists versus Doctors
- Suggestion: Nobody pays rent or mortgage for 3 months
- Raman Spectrometer modified to ID COVID-19 by saliva
- Potential of the #TrumpPills
