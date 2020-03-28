Good news on Beer Flu

Bad as the novel coronavirus and the pandemic are, government actions and the panicked reaction of millions of people are making matters worse.

At the same time, there is good news:

The coronavirus IS destroyed by ultraviolet light.

Coronavirus is ALSO destroyed by many household items:

Isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) – 60-75% concentration in water

Ammonia, included in such products as Lysol

Chlorine bleach (Chlorox or other brands)

Other chlorine compounds (hypochlorites) including both sodium and calcium

Methanol (wood alcohol)

Hydrogen Peroxide (commercial 3% grade)

Ethanol (60% (120 proof) or better)

Iodine and iodine solutions (commercially available)

Phenolic germicides

Note: Pure (denatured) alcohols MUST be diluted to be effective. Usually a mix of 4 to 1 (4 parts alcohol to 1 part water) can be done.

NOTE: These various disinfectants ARE poisonous, sometimes due just to skin contact. Always wear impermeable gloves when using AND triple rinse (with pure water) all surfaces AFTER disinfecting unless the disinfectant label specifically states rinsing is not needed. Always refer to the Safety Data Sheet for the chemical you are using.

All of these chemicals are pretty common here in the Fifty States. And the methods for using them are all pretty straightforward. Nothing that a farm or ranch wife in the 1900s did not do, to keep her family alive and well.

MORE GOOD NEWS:

It is becoming more and more obvious that China has been lying big time about the extent of the Beer Flu infections AND deaths. Evidence for this:

Numbers as reported to WHO are obviously very low compared to what we are seeing in Italy, Spain, and even the Fifty States.

Photographs of urns for ashes in far larger quantities than normal deaths and deaths reported for Wuhan are turning up.

The delay in reporting and taking action to isolate and lockdown the urban areas do NOT match the experience in Italy, Spain, and elsewhere.

Multiple reports and even photos of large numbers of people, many dead, left on streets or in the hallways of hospitals, despite low numbers of seriously ill and fatalities in those communities.

The fact that Red China lies about even more than western governments due, even in times without a crisis.

The continuing lack of export shipments of manufactured goods and a slowdown in raw materials imported.

All of these are circumstantial and may be never proven (or disproved) until the Communist government falls, as was the case in Russia, Poland, and elsewhere.

Why is this good news? Because that means that mortality rates are different and potentially much lower than reported. We don’t have nearly as much to fear, as this NPR story tells us. And because it will be harder for us (the West) to be fooled by China during the next wave. (And nations like Iran and Italy and Spain will realize that accepting visiting medical personnel from China is just asking for more serious trouble. Forewarned is fore-armed. It also means that with massive internal problems made worse by the Beer Flu, China is far less likely to be aggressive in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

Still more good news:

South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan all have significantly lower rates of infection AND serious disease and illness than China, the Philippines, and the West. Even though those countries have continued to have a functioning economy and NOT imposed the tyrannical lockdown and “social distancing” practices which are destroying the West’s economy and may have already destroyed China’s economy. Or so NPR reports, in a rare story that is NOT full of doom and gloom and Trump-beating.

In other words, what is left after the Fifty States’ economy after this panic (and the first wave) subside, we MIGHT be able to imitate them and nip the next wave in the bud. If we are willing to learn. (By the way, I don’t think China is capable of learning enough, and there maybe some of our States who are, also. Though there are indications that Cuomo has learned the lesson. Too late for thousands of New Yorkers.)