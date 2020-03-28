Social Inclusion

Silver here. Claire graciously grants me access to her blog. What an odd, contrived phrase is “Social Distancing.” PHYSICAL distancing may be helpful (solid information is extremely scarce these days) but why “Social” distancing? It’s almost as if those in power prefer that we remain isolated and afraid. Not everyone is buying it. Here’s a lovely post from someone who recognizes the power of words, and suggests a sensible and lovely alternative. Please spread this far and wide. This is an important message.