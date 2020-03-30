Internet Provider Rewarded in Market

On Friday, we looked at a Monthly Chart for Shopify, Inc., noting that the stock’s monthly price is trading well above the 10-Month SMA.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a 10-Month Simple Moving Average chart for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

Back in March 2019, the CCOI 1-Month price crossed above the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating CCOI is on a PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal (circled).

As you can see, except for a short dip in August of 2019, the stock has only risen in value – especially now, as internet companies have become more essential than ever.

If you had purchased CCOI shares when the PowerTrend ‘buy’ signal occurred for the stock back in March 2019, when the stock was around $54.15, you’d be up 44.85% by now.

Not a bad profit for a year-long-hold of a major internet provider.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still above the 10-Month SMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 1-Month price remains above the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back down.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On March 26th, we highlighted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: REGN), noting that REGN’s OBV line was in an uptrend.

If you happened to have purchased REGN shares on that day, you’d already be up 7.8%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 40.59% in just four days’ time!

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post Internet Provider Rewarded in Market appeared first on Laissez Faire.