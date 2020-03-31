HOLLYWOOD, CA—Netflix and Disney have come together to produce one of the greatest crossover events of the century. The Liger King will take the hero of the Netflix documentary The Tiger King, Joe Exotic, and place him at the center of the world of Disney's The Lion King. In the film, Exotic will present a baby Liger as the new king of all the animals, but he will also run for governor and then president of the Animal Kingdom.

The post Netflix And Disney+ Join Forces To Produce The Liger King appeared first on The Babylon Bee.