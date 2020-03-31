Zoom Conversation Tonight, 8 pm Pacific, with Michael, Will, Orin, and Me—Come Watch and Ask Questions

My cobloggers Michael Abramowicz, Will Baude, Orin Kerr, and I will enjoy a couple of drinks and talk about what's been going on—perhaps about constitutional law in time of epidemics, force majeure clauses in contracts, distance learning and teaching and how much of it might continue after all this is over, or, basically, whatever else we feel like talking about on a Tuesday night. We'd love it if you join the Zoom session, at https://ucla.zoom.us/s/9706282095, and ask questions via chat. (If it's too late for you where you live, we expect that we'll record the session and post the video online.)

We have no idea how well this will work technically, though so far Zoom has been good to us. But "it is an experiment, as all life is an experiment," and if we screw up this time, we'll try to do better the next.