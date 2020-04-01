Business as usual – for some thugs

The Seattle Police Department has some serious problems: although Washington State has fallen out of the headlines for COVID-19 illness and death, it is still a major problem. As with any large city, the crimes continue, and the homeless problem takes on new facets. 9-1-1 operators (as in many places) are overwhelmed, and lives are on the line. You’d think that Seattle Police have more to do that is IMPORTANT than investigating name-calling.

According to Breitbart, that’s not the case. The Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, working with mainstream media (KING Channel 5), has just released an urgent “COVID-19 Response Update #19” which tells views to call 9-1-1 over “racist name-calling.”

Clearly, she never heard the old saw, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Nor of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. (Nor Section 5 of the Washington State Declaration of Rights.) But like government officials all over the Fifty States, she apparently can’t resist the temptation to push her own personal political agenda AND increase the power she and her uniformed “civilian-military” goons have over the people of “her city.”

What free speech or other rights will she determine necessitate a call to 9-1-1, and response by her goons, next?