No March on Rome, Even

The country is under slow-motion house arrest on the now-limitless authority of people who didn’t even have to march on Rome to snatch it.

Because we gave it to them. The Corona Cows, at any rate – who are willing to mosey down any chute, as directed. Moo! Mooooooo!

Because Corona!

It is the Universal Reason for Everything now. No work, no job, no money – no movement, even. Unless you are “essential” – which of course almost of all of us who aren’t government workers aren’t, as defined by government workers. It’s a nice business to have the power to decree yourself “essential” – and immune from the life-ending restrictions imposed at gunpoint on the Corona Cows.

Maybe we should stop being cows. The way is easy. Stop being cowed. Take a stand. Go outside – and go for a drive, even if you don’t need groceries and are not “essential” in the eyes of the New Mussolinis.

Is this risky? Certainly. The question is, it necessary? And – are we pussies?

I grow weary of hearing how “brave” Americans are because I see little evidence of it. Whereas I see endless examples of American slavishness. A willingness to accept anything on the basis of nothing – or very little.

A bug that has killed a few thousand people. That’s serious. But the response has been ridiculous.

But, entirely predictable if you understand that our right to assume risk has been under assault for decades.

It was just a month or so ago that I wrote about the absurdity of soaking down the roads with liquid brine in case it might snow. Not because it was actually snowing. The slightest possibility – and roll the trucks.

Because you can’t be too saaaaaaaafe!

It’s merely one of many examples of a country effeminized – and paralyzed. By fear. Dread of risk. We’re forced to meekly accept force-stops by armed government workers and produce our “papers.”Not because we’ve done anything but because someone might have.

Not because we’ve done anything but because someone might have.

This was before Corona Fever struck.

Grown men told they must “buckle up” for saaaaaafety – or else be hit with electric cattle prods (no coincidence) dragged out of their vehicle and possibly shot.

Again, for saaaaafety.

Read the Whole Article

The post No March on Rome, Even appeared first on LewRockwell.