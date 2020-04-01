The Blue Mountain of Death

Sony Pushes 2020 Slate to 2021

Desperate Doctors 3D Printing Medical Supplies

“Had I let my emotions get the better of me…”

HEALTH

The Blue Mountain of Death

The coronavirus has been magically cured by Elon Musk’s pediatrician and we can all go outside again and the team said I should do April Fool’s joke to cheer everybody up but I’m realizing this a bad idea as I’m typing it and I’m bailing.

President Trump unveiled yesterday the pants-crapping coronavirus figures that prompted the White House to extend its guidelines on social distancing last weekend and redouble its efforts to push back the virus.

We got a nibble of the chilling death toll predictions earlier this week. But President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force presented the data at a press conference yesterday, complete with a spooky graph called the “blue mountain” of death.

The president told reporters that nearly a quarter of a million Americans could die from the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s presuming we do everything right from here on out. (*Glances nervously at whatever Florida is doing right now*)

According to the task force’s models, if we successfully slow the spread of the virus, the U.S should be able to limit the death toll to the low, low figure of between 100,000 and 240,000 of our friends and family.

If we fail to take any action – like a certain state that rhymes with… Florida – we can expect to see anywhere between 1.5 million and 2.2 million U.S. deaths. (The aforementioned “blue mountain” of death.)

The Blue Mountain of Death is a great name for a rollercoaster but a terrible name for a government document.

The rate at which the infection progresses will vary state to state. But the task force’s models predict the U.S. will see its single worst day of coronavirus deaths in about two weeks.

“It’s life and death, frankly,” said President Trump, asking the country to just look at whatever Florida is doing and do the opposite. “It’s a matter of life and death.” “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. This is going to be three weeks that we haven’t seen before.”

The creators of the mathematical model being used by the task force are particularly worried about our old friend Florida. (I mean, more than we usually worry about Florida.)

Dr. Ali Mokdad told a reporter for NPR that the Sunshine State could experience as many as 136 deaths a day at the peak of the virus.

This is due to a large population of older citizens who are more vulnerable to the virus and the fact that the state hasn’t issued even basic guidelines for social distancing.

Which explains this image from Clearwater, Florida, taken last week.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pushes 2020 Slate to 2021

Sony Pictures will push back almost its entire 2020 slate of lackluster spinoffs, reboots, video game adaptations (and a bunch of other stuff nobody asked for) to next year.

Sony announced this week it would hold be holding back highly anticipated dregs of creativity such as:

Morbius – a Spider-Man villain spinoff because that’s the only thing Sony Picture’s Marvel movies license will allow them to make without giving Disney a fat cut of the profits.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – another Ghostbusters reboot that will make every single person on the internet irrationally angry.

Uncharted – an adaptation of a popular video game that can be boiled down to a modern Indiana Jones but he’s a Tommy Hilfiger underwear model.

Peter Rabbit 2 – part of an initiative to generate infinite energy from a perpetual motion machine made with Beatrix Potter’s spinning corpse.

The only exception is the Kevin Hart drama, Fatherhood, which is presumably so bad Sony has shifted its release date from January 2021 forward to October 2020, the year of the coronavirus.

Sony’s decision suggests it doesn’t expect theatres to reopen in time for the summer blockbuster season. And when it comes to global pandemics, I trust the visionaries behind The Emoji Movie.

HEALTH

Desperate Doctors 3D Printing Medical Supplies

One of the cool things I failed to mention in the Blue Mountain of Death article is that we are careening towards a medical equipment supply crisis.

Hospitals are already struggling desperately to keep up with the spike in demand, wearing Halloween costumes and snowboarding helmets because they’re all out of protective masks and never throw anything away.

According to the task force’s models, the country will reach its peak resource use on April 16, at which point doctors will be reduced to wearing those full-sized inflatable dinosaur costumes in the ICU.

REMOVE YOUR GOWN AND BEND OVER, SIR.

Some healthcare providers are turning to 3D printers to fabricate the health equipment needed to meet the system’s shortfall. (Finally, someone other than model-army nerds and guys who don’t want the government to know they have a gun are getting use out of 3D printers.)

At the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak (and home of the $1 pizza slice), New York, Northwell Health is 3D printing nasal swabs for collecting samples for coronavirus testing.

3D printing junk tends to be prohibitively expensive due to the cost of the materials used in the process. (Otherwise, ya boy Shane would have 3D printed himself a houseboat and fled to the Caribbean long ago.)

But with the high demand for medical supplies and supply chains strangled by disruptions caused by the virus, it offers hospitals an avenue to get the supplies they need and get them fast.

Northwell says it has the capacity to print up to 3,000 nasal swabs daily for its hospitals. (It could probably print more but Director Goldstein needs to finish his Space Marine army before Warhammer season starts.)

“We’re drowning in [cases of coronavirus],” said Todd Goldstein, director of 3D design and innovation at Northwell. “[3D printing] gives us hope that we can tackle this thing head-on, because without testing, we’re not going to be able to quarantine people.”

Meanwhile, a few hours away in Pennsylvania, St. Luke’s University Health Network is 3D printing HEPA-filter masks using an open source design shared on digital design website Thingiverse.

When the Thingaverse designers aren’t saving lives, they do important work like “Shark with Arms.”

Recognizing the urgent need for lifesaving equipment, the FDA released guidance for hospitals to 3D print medical devices and personal protective equipment.

The government has not commented, however, on how to balance this heavy printing load with Jeff’s backlog of miniatures for his D&D game.

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

“Had I let my emotions get the better of me…”

After yesterday’s dour announcement from President Trump and the everybody’s-going-to-die task force, there was little hope for gains today.

At time of writing, the Dow is down more than 800 points (2.76%), the S&P is trading down 4.03%, and the Nasdaq is flirting with a 3.77% loss.

At a time like this, there’s only one thing an investor can do, says macroeconomist Graham Summers.

Proceed with Caution

By Graham Summers

In terms of investing, now is the time to have your absolute strictest discipline in place.

Let me give you an example.

Yesterday, I saw numerous signals that would typically mean a big “risk-on” rally was about to begin.

Specifically, I noted that the Volatility Index (VIX) was breaking DOWN…

The Long-Term Treasury ETF (TLT) was breaking DOWN…

And Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – the largest copper producer in the U.S. – was getting ready to break UP.

Here’s why this is significant.

The VIX measures investor sentiment. A breakdown in the VIX means investors are less concerned the markets.

The TLT is a safe-haven that rallies when investors are flocking to safety. So a breakdown here also means investors are less concerned the markets.

And finally, FCX produces copper, a commodity that is closely aligned with economic growth. So a break to the upside means the markets are beginning to predict greater economic growth.

Taken together, these three signals would typically mean “BACK UP THE TRUCK AND BUY STOCKS!”

However, I had EXPLICITLY stated to myself and my clients that I would NOT be buying stocks. Let me explain.

Maintaining Discipline

I noted that I would not be buying stocks unless the credit markets signaled the “all clear” by breaking ABOVE their resistance zones (the red zones in the chart below).

This was my discipline – not to buy stocks until credit, which typically leads stocks, indicates it’s safe to do so. And yesterday, this DID NOT happen.

Based on this discipline, I did not buy stocks yesterday, nor did I urge my clients to do so either. And this morning as the markets are a sea of red, you better believe I’m glad we didn’t!

Had I let my emotions get the better of me – particularly my excitement that stocks might be getting ready for a big rally as indicated by the VIX, TLT, and FCX – I would have gotten taken to the cleaners.

This is what I mean by staying calm and maintaining your discipline.

So with that in mind, my advice to you on investing and life in general right now is to stay calm.

If something gets you worked up (the news, social media, whatever) AVOID IT. And if something gives you a sense of calm or peace… DO IT MORE THAN USUAL.

This is the only way to get through this mess.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA $20,943.51 ↓ 4.44 % S&P Index 500 $2,455.88 ↓ 4.45% NASDAQ $7,7360.58 ↓ 4.41 % Gold $1,590.95 ↓ 3.18% Silver $14.045 ↓ 0.77% Bitcoin $6,243.4 ↓ 3.58%

The Trump admin eased mileage standards for automakers, rolling back an Obama-era policy to curb carbon emissions.

China’s manufacturing sector started growing again in March, but slumping foreign demand is still a major problem for its economy.

Xerox is ending its $30 billion hostile takeover bid for HP.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post The Blue Mountain of Death appeared first on Laissez Faire.