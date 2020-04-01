The hammer comes down in New York City

“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” (Lord Acton’s dictim) This has proven true time and time again, and once more we are seeing that in the “Land of the (Once) Free” (TM) and the “Home of the (No-longer) Brave.”

Specifically, in New York City, and in New York State. Kaylee McGhee, in a column in the Washington Examiner, reports on very strong evidence of the mad, totalitarian and tyrannical behavior of Mayor de Blasio. Actions and words apparently fully supported by the bitter hatred and guilt-ridden Governor Cuomo.

It sounds to me like a childish tantrum and dictatorial threat, fully worthy of a Nero, a Domitian, a Hitler or a Stalin. De Blasio lashed out at SOME religions:

“A small number of religious communities, specific churches and specific synagogues, are unfortunately not paying attention to this guidance even though it’s so widespread, I want to say to all those who are preparing for the potential of religious services this weekend: If you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services.” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York

Bad as this was, however people try and justify it, de Blasio couldn’t leave it alone. He had to add that if religious centers do not listen to the city’s authorities, law enforcement…

“will take additional action up to the point of fines, and potentially closing the building permanently.” Dictator and forsworn thug Bill de Blasio, tyrant

Kaylee, bless her, pointed out that this action was totally and blatantly unconstitutional. She states that “he does not have the right” to do this. But she also states “The city can ask religious centers to temporarily close…” but does not follow up on this. De Blasio himeself states that the city has provided “guidance.” But then he acts as though that guidance is indeed law to be enforced at the point of a gun. Even though the Council has not passed any such laws. But we know that the whim of a dictator and tyrant, as de Blasio has now shown himself to be, is THE LAW.

He isn’t just limiting the assemblies to 10 or fewer, or even 5 or less. He is BANNING them altogether. (I won’t go into the arguments about religion’s role, its essential nature, or fundamentals of rights). But I will point out that mosques were omitted. (Was that an oversight or intentional?)

Of course, de Blasio has many reasons to lower the boom on anything and everybody he can. As another Examiner article points out, de Blasio has demonstrated his incompetence and arrogance time and again in this crisis. His own actions are at least in part to blame for the growing death toll in New York City. Actions supported, abetted, and boosted by the arrogance and incompetence of the Governor of New York, the City Council of NYC, and the legislature of the State. And yes, the incompetence of the Federal Government, both under the previous regime and the current one of Donald Trump.

But this is beyond a mere temper tantrum. It reveals the nature of those who have been elected to power in New York City, New York State, and many other places. For sake of power and to enforce their edicts, they are willing to steal away fundamental human rights. Not just temporarily but PERMANENTLY, to use de Blasio’s own choice of word.

Notice also, this edict is far stronger than anything that the long-dead and unlamented King George III and his governors and military attempted to do in the years when British troops occupied the City and fought the American rebels.

De Blasio’s arrogant threat and actions remind me very much of an ancient tyrant, the Shah-an-shah Darius (King of Kings of the Medes and Persians, conqueror of the Neo-Babylonian Empire). He too issued an edict that forbid religious practice: he forbade anyone from praying to any god or person other than Darius himself. The Hebrew prophet (and a high-ranking minister of Darius himself) Daniel refused to obey the command. He flouted Darius, and instead prayed to the Creator – not in secret but in public. He was condemned: tried, convicted, and sentenced to a hideous death in the lions’ den. (And was miraculously saved by God.)

THIS is the role model that apparently de Blasio follows. He wants the people of New York City to worship the City Government, to depend only on the City Government (and of course, whatever he can beg or steal from the state, the fedgov, and no doubt the United Nations). Anyone who has and demonstrates faith in God the Father (or anyone else besides de Blasio) must be punished.

Any action by government that does not treat religious expression as essential – as essential as water and bread and collecting trash – is a demonstration of persecution. But it ALSO is an indication of things to come: growing tyranny and the crushing of the human spirit.

Such arrogance, such tyranny, such evil – whatever its reason or excuse – MUST be resisted. Just as Daniel did in ancient times. Daniel had no way to know he would be rescued, until it happened. But he was still willing to give his life to prove the importance of the liberty of praying, of worshiping.

Can we do any less?