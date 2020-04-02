Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Citrix Systems, Inc. and noted that the stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s chart is for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NYSE: INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

The current price of INO is trading higher than it was exactly six months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) Chart is shown directly below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm a downtrend by reflecting that more people are selling the stock than are buying it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for INO is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up-days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds its selling pressure and the price uptrend continues.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post BioTech Dev. Sees Buying Increase appeared first on Laissez Faire.