



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

The coronavirus task force

Supply status and mental expectations

Our outcome will be our expectations

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 888 Scott Adams: Swaddle Away Your Cares and Ease Into a Great Night of Sleep appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.