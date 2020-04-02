U.S.—Unemployment has skyrocketed, with 10 million filing for unemployment in the past two weeks. Stocks have plummeted. Growth is expected to be negative with a recession looming. While there could be many reasons for this, economists all agree on one factor that most likely contributed: the pandemic that has forced everyone to stay home and thousands of businesses to close.

The post Groundbreaking New Study Suggests Shutting Down Economy Could Contribute To Unemployment appeared first on The Babylon Bee.