FALL CREEK, TN—Jeremy Camp says he owes his success to God and his devoted Christian fans, and now he wants to give something back. Camp announced Thursday that he's opening a camp for underprivileged kids. There's just one catch, though: all kids who attend the camp must be named Jeremy. The name of the camp, of course, is Jeremy Camp.

