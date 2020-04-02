Starbucks Rival Fabricated $350 Million in Sales

Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 million

Luckin Coffee Plunges 80% on Fabricated Sales Revelation

Putting the World on Mute

ECONOMY

Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 million

Remember the scary unemployment claims graph from last week?

Well, it’s back. And like all bad sequels, it ups the stakes cartoonishly and nobody wants to see it.

At least the government had the presence of mind to make the devastating line a calming blue this time.

The government estimates 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, breaking a whole bunch of records we don’t really want to be breaking, y’know, ever.

Economists freaked their bean last week when jobless claims reached 3.3 million. So as you can imagine, doubling that figure has done little to put those fears to bed.

As Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG LLP, tells the Wall Street Journal, “The speed and magnitude of the labor market’s decline is unprecedented. We didn’t see this in the global financial crisis. We didn’t see this in the Great Depression. There’s been a total decimation of consumption.”

First of all, Constance Hunter is a great name for an FBI officer or maybe a forensic scientist who helps law enforcement catch serial killers. Completely wasted on an economist. Second, it’s generally not great when folks start saying stuff like “worse than the Great Depression.”

According to the government’s data, workers across a wide array of industries have been affected by coronavirus related layoffs – including restaurants, retail, trade, construction, and those guys who sell delicious chicken and rice from those carts on the side of the road and you wonder how sanitary a big metal cart can be on a hot July day but it smells so good. (And it’s becoming clear I should not have skipped lunch today).

More than 1 million Californians sought jobless assistance over the past two weeks, more than the entire country seeking assistance the week before. In Pennsylvania, 12% of the entire labor force filed for benefits the past two weeks.

So yeah, we’re at the stage of a crisis that economists would categorize as a “raging dumpster fire.” And the layoffs are far from over.

Constance Hunter (whose name would also work well for a no-nonsense state prosecutor that hunts and kills vampires when she’s not struggling with the corruption and bureaucracy of a broken legal system) estimates 20 million jobs could be lost in the coming weeks.

BUSINESS

Luckin Coffee Plunges 80% on Fabricated Sales Revelation

Shares of China’s Luckin Coffee plummeted 80% this morning after an internal investigation found the company’s chief operating officer was just kind of making up the company’s sales off the top of his head.

We covered Luckin’s rapid expansion throughout China in an issue of One Last Thing last year. (You remember last year when hope and joy and money still existed?)

Despite critics describing Luckin’s coffee as “hot, brown water,” Luckin became an overnight sensation on the back of deeply discounted pastries and coffee.

So deeply discounted, it was hard to see how it was making any money at all. (Ron Howard’s voice: “It wasn’t.”)

Luckin disclosed this morning that an internal investigation found its COO, Jian Liu, had squiffed sales figures just a li-i-i-i-i-ttle bit (about $310 million).

Of course, that figure is just an estimation right now. Luckin said the investigation is still in its early stages and I wouldn’t be surprised if the auditors find plenty of other “creative accounting.”

The Muddy Waters Research Firm sounded the alarm on Luckin back in January of 2020, when I still had some non-gray hairs.

Muddy Waters (not to be confused with the “father of modern Chicago blues”) described the stock as a fraud and a “fundamentally broken business” in its 89-page report on why the company sucked.

“Luckin shows exactly why we need short sellers in the market. We believed this report was credible when we read it, and that’s why we took a position,” Muddy Waters founder Carson Block told CNBC in January.

“This is again a wake-up call for U.S. policymakers, regulators, and investors about the extreme fraud risk China-based companies pose to our markets.”

Luckin said it would take legal action against the offending parties and told investors to just go ahead and ignore the last nine months of financial reporting.

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

The Only Chart That Matters Right Now

By Graham Summers

There’s a lot of data coming at us right now a-a-a-a-a-nd none of it is good.

With so much going on in the world (and so very little going on in our personal lives), it’s easy to be overwhelmed right now.

I asked our in-house macroeconomist and crisis expert Graham Summers how he’s holding up and what data he’s looking at for his research right now.

Graham said, “There’s only chart I’m watching right now, and you should do the same.”

Let’s put the world on mute right now.

Every other day we’re getting bombarded with new projections about the numbers of deaths and infections from the coronavirus. This is truly scary stuff, even if the situation is improving.

On top of this, we’ve got an economic collapse triggered by the shutdown of the economy. Today alone, we saw jobless claims hit a jaw dropping 6.6 MILLION!

And finally, we’ve also got the truly staggering bailouts/stimulus programs being pushed by the government and the Federal Reserve. As it stands, we’re talking about $6 trillion and counting between all of these different efforts.

This is a mind-boggling amount of information. And we’ve got countless experts and talking heads appearing in the media attempting to explain the significance of these things to us.

So like I said, let’s put the world on “mute” right now. There’s simply too much noise for us to get a clear picture of what’s going on.

For me right now, I’m focusing on just one thing.

Investment grade credit spreads.

“The Canary in the Coal Mine”

It’s a complicated sounding term, but it’s actually a relatively simple concept.

Investment grade credit spreads measure the difference between the yield on high quality corporate bonds and the yield on Treasury bonds.

Think of it this way… lending your money to a corporation, even a high quality one, is a lot riskier than lending it to the U.S. government. At the end of the day, the government can print money to pay you back. The corporation cannot.

For this reason, credit spreads tell you a lot about the financial system’s risk appetitive. When credit spreads rally, it means the system is doing well. And when they collapse, it means there’s panic in the air.

This is especially true now that the Fed has announced it will buy investment grade corporate debt for the first time in histor y . In this sense, credit spreads on investment grade corporate debt have become “the canary in the coal mine” for this Fed intervention.

Note in the below chart that investment grade credit spreads bottomed BEFORE stocks did. Investment grade credit spreads bottomed March 19. Stocks bottomed March 23.

So if these same credit spreads collapse now, despite the Fed buying them, then we know the Fed has failed to prop up the system and we’re going to see an even larger crash.

A Breakdown Here Could Incite Market Panic

With that in mind, yesterday’s breakdown was extremely dangerous for the credit markets. As you can see in the chart below, the drop brought credit right to the line of CRITICAL support .

If we see a breakdown from here, then it’s HIGHLY likely the system will go back into a panic and we will see new lows for stocks.

This is the only chart I’m watching right now. I’ve got the rest of the world on mute. You should do the same.

P.S. While most people are caught up worrying about the chaos surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, those who can see past it have a HUGE opportunity in front of them. Today, I have a special presentation that you won’t see in the mainstream media. If you are one of the few who can ignore the noise, click here to see this special presentation and see how to become part of the 1% that’s planning ahead.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA $21,410.09 ↓ 2.23% S&P Index 500 $2,518.88 ↓ 2.93% NASDAQ $7,487.37 ↓ 1.72% Gold $1,636.40 ↓ 2.83% Silver $14.635 ↑ 4.66% Bitcoin $6,793.40 ↑ 9.16%

T-Mobile officially completed its merger with Sprint, narrowing the playing field to just three major carriers (T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon).

March was the second-busiest month ever for gun sales in the U.S., with approx. two million firearms sold, trailing only January 2013.

1.2 million N95 masks arrived in the U.S. today from China aboard the New England Patriots’ team plane.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Starbucks Rival Fabricated $350 Million in Sales appeared first on Laissez Faire.