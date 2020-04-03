WASHINGTON, D.C.—A heartbroken Mike Pence has announced that Pride Month has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.
The post Mike Pence Sad To Announce That Pride Month Is Canceled Due To Coronavirus appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
