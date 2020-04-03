U.S.—Zoom has introduced a new filter that makes it look as though you're dressed appropriately for your work, school, or church meeting.
The post New Zoom Filter Makes It Look Like You're Wearing Clothes appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
