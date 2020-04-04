My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Listen to scientists, the WHO and other experts?
- Cell phone location tracking for disease control
- Fired Navy captain protecting his crew?
- Checklist to Identify who is safest for return to work
- The Daily Show misleading compilation clip mocking FOX News
If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:
The post Episode 891 Scott Adams: Sip and Learn appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.