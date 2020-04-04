



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

CNN and MSNBC are anti-Hydroxychloroquine?

Are pneumonia cases down this year?

Joe Rogan’s Presidential preference

Dr. Drew’s apology

Does anyone still trust anyone or anything?

Viewer questions

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 892 Scott Adams: Simultaneous Swaddling and Taking Questions. Get in Here! appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.