





My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

A back-to-work prediction

Back to work models, considerations and decisions

Digital pressers suggestion by John Nolte, Breitbart

suggestion by John Nolte, Breitbart Experts at spotting BS from other experts

President Trump’s skill at provoking the enemy press

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 893 Scott Adams: Sip Time. Get in Here. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.