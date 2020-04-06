Brickbat: Made in China

Officials in the Czech Republic report that 80 percent of rapid tests for the coronavirus provided by China were faulty. One official was quoted as saying the tests were giving both false positives and false negatives.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
Officials in the Czech Republic report that 80 percent of rapid tests for the coronavirus provided by China were faulty. One official was quoted as saying the tests were giving both false positives and false negatives.