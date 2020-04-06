Civil Liberties Declared Nonessential

U.S.—As of this weekend, based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, all civil libertiess have been declared nonessential. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement declaring that any human rights outlined in such documents as the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, or the Bible are nonessential and will, therefore, be disregarded amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

