Dining Destination Co. Reacts to Covid-19 Crisis

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG).

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart for Simon Property Group, Inc.

Back in April 2019, the SPG 1-Month price crossed below the 10-Month simple moving-average (SMA) indicating SPG is on a PowerTrend ‘Sell’ signal (circled).

That was a year ago, and now that SPG’s services aren’t in high demand, you can see where the price drops sharply down.

Since the PowerTrend ‘sell’ signal occurred for the stock back in April 2019, when the stock was around $173.70, the stock has gone on to drop 73.1%.

Now, as you can see, the 1-Month moving-average is still below the 10-Month SMA. That means the bearish trend is still in play!

This bearish price trend makes SPG a good candidate for a put option purchase.

As long as the 1-Month Price remains below the 10-Month SMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new lows in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend downward so we’ll know the moment the market conditions shift and the stock begins to come back up offering a better buying opportunity in a bearish market.

