MENLO PARK, CA—By popular demand, Facebook is awarding everyone a printable medical degree.
The post Facebook To Award Everyone Printable Medical Degree appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
MENLO PARK, CA—By popular demand, Facebook is awarding everyone a printable medical degree.
The post Facebook To Award Everyone Printable Medical Degree appeared first on The Babylon Bee.