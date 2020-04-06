Zoom CEO: Sorry About the Porn

Economy Down: 29% of U.S. Economy Offline

ECONOMY

Economy Down: 29% of U.S. Economy Offline

More than a quarter of the U.S. economy is binge-watching Netflix in its underwear due to closures as a result of COVID-19, according to a study conducted by Moody’s Analytics for the Wall Street Journal.

While some businesses have successfully transitioned to a work-from-home/work-without-pants model, businesses that depend on people going outside or sitting in a large room with dozens of other wet, breathing mouths have been forced to shut their doors indefinitely.

In total, 41 U.S. states have ordered at least some business to close, including universities, movie theatres, raw kombucha stands, left-handed emporiums, and those gyms where they make you lift trash.

U.S. daily output has fallen as much as 29% since the first week in March, according to Moody’s Analytics (typically more accurate but less fun than Jolly’s Analytics).

My publisher said a subscription to Jolly’s Analytics was a waste of money. I don’t disagree with him but I need to start using it or I won’t be able to claim it as a business expense.

If the monthly drop in output was sustained over two more months, the country’s GDP would plummet by roughly 75% in the second quarter. In comparison, annual output during the Great Depression fell just 26%.

However, Moody’s Chief Economist Mark Zandi told the Wall Street Journal that it’s incorrect to compare the coronavirus to the Great Depression. (For one, you can’t catch the Great Depression by licking doorknobs.)

“This is a natural disaster,” said Zandi, comparing the coronavirus to a massive earthquake or getting the entire economy stuck in a hotdog slicer. “There’s nothing in the Great Depression that is analogous to what we’re experiencing now.”

Zandi (a great name for a magician if the whole “Moody’s chief economist” thing doesn’t work out) believes businesses should reopen before the summer and projects a 30% decline in second-quarter GDP.

TECH

Zoom CEO: Sorry About the Porn

Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan has publicly apologized for the platform’s privacy issues and a bunch of weird porn stuff that’s been happening lately.

Zoom’s teleconferencing app has become an essential part of American life, now that we can’t go outdoors because of killer bees or something.

As of the end of December last year, the maximum number of users was approximately 10 million. In March this year, Zoom was seeing more than 200 million users a day.

But the boom in users has been dogged by a host of privacy issues and something the kids are calling “Zoom-bombing.”

Zoom-bombing is the practice of infiltrating a private Zoom meeting and causing a disruption, typically by broadcasting hate speech or a bunch of loud and graphic porn to everyone in the group.

While I think there’s never been a marketing strategy meeting that couldn’t be improved by a 15-minute porn break, it points to a wider pattern of poor design practices and security blunders.

The FBI issued a warning today about videoconference hijacking, advising users not to make Zoom meetings public or share links on social media. Separately, a lawsuit filed in California claims Zoom gave out user information to other companies without informing customers.

In response to people being understandably upset by all the porn and stuff, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan issued a public apology in a community blog post.

“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations,” wrote Yuan, struggling to close the window blaring hardcore porn at the highest volume. “For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it.”

Yuan says that Zoom will be freezing features that can be abused by hackers, effective immediately, and “shifting all our engineering resources to focus on our biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues.”

Zoom’s stock (ZM) enjoyed a healthy bump from the unprecedented surge in users, jumping more than 50% since the beginning of March. But the company’s stock dropped about 7% this morning as investors reacted to the FBI’s announcement.

BUSINESS

A Wolf in Small Business’s Clothing

Shake Shack plans to take advantage of the government’s new guaranteed small-business loan, despite being a Shake Shack-sized company.

While the government’s Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at businesses with 500 or fewer employees, language in the bill allows company’s like Shake Shack (with 7,500 employees) to “order from the secret menu” as it were.

The New York-based frozen-fry slinger says it needs to tap the government’s small business assistance to get through the new coronavirus pandemic.

You should have to make your fries fresh to qualify for government assistance.

Due to closures as a result of COVID-19, Shake Shack’s sales are down 70%, prompting the company to furlough or lay off 20% of its corporate staff.

“We’re looking at it all,” a company spokeswoman told the WSJ. “To the extent we believe we’re eligible and parts of the package will benefit the company, then we’ll look to pursue applicable options.”

Proponents for small business, however, says big companies should rely on their own resources and other stimulus programs established for larger businesses.

“This stuff is meant for me, the little person,” Daniel Krause, owner of two Cracked breakfast restaurants in Illinois, told the WSJ. “If it all ends up going to the big dog, that’s so hard.”

In Other News

ONE LAST THING

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

You’ve heard the expression “actions speak louder than words.”

Well, according to our macroeconomic expert Graham Summers, that old saying is particularly true when it comes to central bankers.

During the last few weeks, officials at the Federal Reserve have repeatedly stated that the U.S. economy and markets are not in serious trouble. But their actions are telling an entirely different story.

Graham has the story in today’s One Last Thing.

Extreme Monetary Policy Is the New Normal

In the last month, the Fed printed $1.3 TRILLION (with a “T”), or $1,300 billion.

As a result of this, the Fed’s balance sheet has gone vertical, to a new all-time high of $5.8 trillion. To put that amount into perspective, it’s larger than the GDP of Japan, the third largest economy in the world.

By the way, that $1.3 trillion is the largest monthly increase in the Fed’s balance sheet since Lehman Brothers collapsed at the depth of the 2008 crisis.

So my question to the Fed is this…

If things are going fine and you’ve got this situation under control… why are you printing money at a pace not seen since the worst month of the worst financial crisis in 80+ years?

This just confirms what I’ve been arguing since 2008. The Fed can never stop intervening in the markets.

Once a central bank begins using extraordinary monetary policies to prop up the financial system, those policies quickly become normalized. Meaning the system NEEDS them to continue forever.

Put another way, I believe the Fed is going to be forced to intervene in the markets more and more going forward. Fed officials can say whatever they like, but as long as the Fed is printing money by the hundreds of billions of dollars per week, the real story is that the Fed is the only game in town.

Don’t Fight the Fed!

Look, these corrosive Federal Reserve market manipulations are going to happen whether we like them or not.

So in the short term, you might as well make money from them.

That’s why I’ve developed a new proprietary system that tracks what I believe to be the Fed’s stock market moves in real-time.

That’s given subscribers the chance to collect proven gains of up to 61% in as little as two hours… with the chance to do it again week after week.

Click here if you’d like to see more.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA $22,645.91 ↑ 7.57% S&P Index 500 $2,644.12 ↑ 6.52% NASDAQ $7,913.24 ↑ 7.33% Gold $1,708.50 ↑ 3.81% Silver $15.28 ↑ 5.44% Bitcoin $7,290.90 ↑ 7.22%

United Airlines is drastically reducing flights to New York City-area airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Amusement park stocks jumped sharply this morning including Six Flags (SIX), Cedar Fair (FUN), and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS).

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for testing, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

