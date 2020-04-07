Deaths attributed to pneumonia down sharply

Silver here. First Amendment badass Marc Randazza posted a tweet with a curious graph. He wrote: 1) I dont know if this is fake 2) If it is not fake, what does this tell us? It’s not a fake. I went to the CDC’s website and downloaded the same data, plotted it myself. The traces for deaths attributed to pneumonia for the seven flu seasons (the CDC defines flu season as starting in week 40 each year) are straight from the CDC data. I added the heavier red trace “Average 2013-2019” and the lower trace “2020 Difference from average.” Any…