Modern Medicine Laid Bare

It would take a highly infectious and potentially deadly viral outbreak from a mutated coronavirus that no person on the planet had immunity from to finally panic the masses to bypass their doctors and ignore their admonishments not to fall prey to quack cures, and out of desperation reach for vitamin and mineral pills.

Now vitamin C, D or zinc pills have vanished from store shelves as Americans read convincing online reports of their safety and effectiveness in addressing COVID-19 coronavirus infections.

What humanity is facing: no defense against a newly mutated virus

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak caught modern medicine empty-handed. Not enough face masks, not enough ventilators, and with no proven drugs or vaccines, the terrified masses began to search for natural non-prescription alternatives that have long been discredited and shunned by modern medicine.

This revolutionary turn to towards vitamin and mineral pills would not have normally been anticipated except for the highly propagandized COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Here are the series of events that initially convinced the public to run and purchase vitamin pills:

But the vitamin C drum kept beating.

The rush to purchase vitamin and mineral pills occurred without major news media outlets carrying the story. Major news agencies simply ignored the above developments. This is historic.

This is only the beginning of a medical mutiny as the masses discover modern medicine never had any cures and only symptomatic remedies that don’t address the true causes of communicable infections, which are described below.

Addressing the causes of viral infections

Modern medicine acts as if all disease emanates from a drug deficiency.

In fact, dietary supplements (aka nutraceuticals) address the true origins of seasonal infectious diseases (colds, influenza, tuberculosis) that plague human populations, namely:

(1) The lack of sunshine vitamin D needed to activate sluggish white blood cells (neutrophils, macrophages), with vitamin pills offering “30 minutes of sunshine” or 8,000 to 10,000 units of vitamin D/day for adults, 2000 units/day for children. Labels on vitamin supplements say a paltry 800 units (equal to ~3 minutes of midday sunshine) is adequate. D deficiency in winter months explains the seasonality of the flu, coronaviruses and tuberculosis-induced lung disease.Vitamin D is ten times more effective than the flu vaccine. Sources:

(2) The lost ability of human populations to internally secrete vitamin C as most animals do. Sources:

And (3) The essentiality of the trace mineral zinc to produce life-long antibodies in the thymus gland.

Modern medicine’s use of anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics (that don’t address viruses), intravenous infusions to maintain blood pressure, and ventilators to force oxygen into the blood circulation, do not address the true causes of seasonal lung infections and pneumonia. As all of us have witnessed, needless deaths occur even with the best treatment largely because treatment doesn’t address the causes.

Restrictions on health claims for dietary supplements

While branded dietary supplements are forbidden by the Food & Drug Administration to make any claim that they prevent, treat or cure any disease, there is freedom under the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution to inform the public these nutrients have generically been found to quell the symptoms and extinguish the virulence of COVID-19 coronavirus infections with superior safety and effectiveness to drugs and vaccines.

Gag order

The sad fact is that makers of vitamin C can’t even say their products cure scurvy, defined as a deficiency of vitamin C that produces characteristic symptoms of joint pain, lethargy, bleeding gums, eye hemorrhages, loose teeth, easy skin bruising, corkscrew brittle hair, loss of appetite, diarrhea, fever, pinpoint hemorrhages around hair follicles.

Viral infections increase the need for vitamin C. The masses have been misled to believe the diet provides sufficient vitamin C to maintain health. There is no way the diet can provide enough vitamin C (~110 milligrams/day) to make up for what the human body once secreted internally (~13,000 milligrams/day and more under stress).

Intentionally watered-down vitamins

Coronavirus is not causing deaths – weak immune systems are.

At the present time modern medicine is attempting to remedy infectious disease without employing these essential nutrients, or may prescribe them in such low doses as to render them useless.

The Recommended Daily Allowances for essential vitamins and minerals are established by the Food & Nutrition Board for healthy individuals, not for people with infections or other chronic health problems. The public is misled by Supplement Facts labels on vitamin products that they are getting an amount of essential nutrients that are sufficient for healthy people only. Diabetics, smokers, pregnant females, alcohol or drug abusers, prescription drugs users (particularly water pill-diuretics that wash out vitamins from the body), the hospitalized, growing children, the elderly that do not absorb nutrients very well, need more than the Recommended Daily Allowance of essential nutrients.

Most animals increase their internal synthesis of vitamin C as infection or physical or mental stress increase. Due to a gene mutation long ago in human history, the ability to produce vitamin C endogenously (as a stress hormone) was lost. By the way, early medical literature associated vitamin C deficiency with pneumonia which is humanity’s current plague.

It is difficult to replicate in humans the 24/7 internal secretion of vitamin C that most animals produce. For example, a goat that is about the same weight as humans, internally produces ~13,000 milligrams of vitamin a day and more under stress.

A recent discovery that corrects that gene mutation in humans may be a game changer for humanity in the ongoing battle against pathogenic microbes.

Without addressing the true causes of these infectious diseases, modern medicine is only left to limit symptoms, control body temperature, inhibit inflammation, facilitate exchange of oxygen in the lungs, and hope for the best. Vaccination actually injects a little bit of a disease itself into the patient to provoke the development of antibodies against an infectious disease.

Because of this failure to incorporate nutritional medicine into the practice of medicine, millions of people needlessly die prematurely every year.

It is clear, Americans will have to cure coronavirus infections on their own.

Nutritional medicine, by virtue of its ability to optimize immunity, addresses each and every type of pathogenic virus and bacterium in contrast to vaccines that can only address a single viral strain.

Anticipate vitamin recalls and false reports of toxicity

Consumers have been reading negative reports about nutritional medicine, for example one report that advises “Throw away your vitamin D pills” because they are potentially toxic.

As soon as vitamin pills begin to replace vaccines in the public’s mind, watch for contrived news reports of contaminated vitamin D pills, product recalls, etc. It won’t be the first time this has happened.

Dietary supplements comprised of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, non-vitamin nutrients and herbal remedies, exhibit the same biological action as most prescription drugs without the high cost or problematic side effects. Some herbal products like resveratrol would actually replace over 20 major classes of drugs.

Further sources of information:

