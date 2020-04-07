Modern Medicine Laid Bare

It would take a highly infectious and potentially deadly viral outbreak from a mutated coronavirus that no person on the planet had immunity from to finally panic the masses to bypass their doctors and ignore their admonishments not to fall prey to quack cures, and out of desperation reach for vitamin and mineral pills.
Now vitamin C, D or zinc pills have vanished from store shelves as Americans read convincing online reports of their safety and effectiveness in addressing COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
What humanity is facing: no defense against a newly mutated virus
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak caught modern medicine empty-handed. Not enough face masks, not enough ventilators, and with no proven drugs or vaccines, the terrified masses began to search for natural non-prescription alternatives that have long been discredited and shunned by modern medicine.
This revolutionary turn to towards vitamin and mineral pills would not have normally been anticipated except for the highly propagandized COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Here are the series of events that initially convinced the public to run and purchase vitamin pills:
It all started with a report issued by Andrew Saul PhD, editor-in-chief of the Orthomolecular News Service (OMNS) on February 10, 2020 that described how vitamin C has application in treatment of COVID-19 coronavirus. Dr. Saul is author of the book DOCTOR YOURSELF, and his website by the same name.
On February 11, ClincalTrials.gov reported the US government National Institutes of Health had approved a human clinical trial of intravenous vitamin C for treatment of COVID-19 coronavirus pneumonia at a medical center in Hubei province, China. This lent credibility to vitamin C.
Then on Feb. 13, via the Orthomolecular News Service, the public learned that patients in Wuhan, China, the early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, would be treated with intravenous vitamin C.
On Feb. 21 it was learned that three vitamin C research studies had been launched to fight against COVID-19.
By Feb. 23 the world learned via OMNS that tons of vitamin C were being shipped to Wuhan.
On March 1 the OMNS reported attacks by antagonist news media that commonly dismiss vitamin C therapy. Dr. Andrew Saul said the “Naysayers are too late… vitamin C is already being used to prevent and treat COVID-19 in China and Korea. It is working.”
Examples of negative news reports:
On Jan. 27: Politifact posted a report: “No, vitamin C cannot slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus.”
March 6: inews.co reported: “Coronavirus Misinformation Is Growing Increasingly Bazaar, and Increasingly Dangerous.”
March 27: New York Post issued report entitled
“Online Health Gurus Advise: “Near-Lethal Vitamin Doses To Combat Coronavirus.”
But the vitamin C drum kept beating.
On March 3 OMNS reports the Shanghai government officially announced it recommends vitamin C for COVID-19 cases.
On March 5, Richard Cheng MD, PhD, reported at OMNS from China that an entire family in Wuhan, whose mother is a physician, were saved from coronavirus by intravenous and oral vitamin C.
On March 16, Dr. Tom Levy MD, noted author (Curing The Incurable) and vitamin C authority, and Atsuo Yanagisawa MD, PhD, founder of the Japanese Society of Orthomolecular Medicine, joined Drs. Saul and Cheng in describing the scientific rationale for vitamin C therapy.
By March 18, Dr. Richard Cheng reported to OMNS from China on 50 moderate-to-severe cases of COVID-19 coronavirus successfully treated with intravenous vitamin C. All patients improved, hospital stays were shortened and there were no deaths or side effects. This report was forwarded around the globe. An international team of physicians conducted electronic peer review via video-monitoring of the results of this study.
The rush to purchase vitamin and mineral pills occurred without major news media outlets carrying the story. Major news agencies simply ignored the above developments. This is historic.
This is only the beginning of a medical mutiny as the masses discover modern medicine never had any cures and only symptomatic remedies that don’t address the true causes of communicable infections, which are described below.
Addressing the causes of viral infections
Modern medicine acts as if all disease emanates from a drug deficiency.
In fact, dietary supplements (aka nutraceuticals) address the true origins of seasonal infectious diseases (colds, influenza, tuberculosis) that plague human populations, namely:
(1) The lack of sunshine vitamin D needed to activate sluggish white blood cells (neutrophils, macrophages), with vitamin pills offering “30 minutes of sunshine” or 8,000 to 10,000 units of vitamin D/day for adults, 2000 units/day for children. Labels on vitamin supplements say a paltry 800 units (equal to ~3 minutes of midday sunshine) is adequate. D deficiency in winter months explains the seasonality of the flu, coronaviruses and tuberculosis-induced lung disease.Vitamin D is ten times more effective than the flu vaccine.
Sources:
- Vitamin D Wiki
- Former Centers for Disease Control chief says vitamin D may reduce coronavirus infection
- Vitamin D pills compensate for the lack of sunshine vitamin D during quarantine
(2) The lost ability of human populations to internally secrete vitamin C as most animals do.
Sources:
- Restoring Grossly Inadequate Levels of Vitamin C in Humans to Normal Mammalian Levels, Interview Richard Passwater PhD, Bill Sardi, Whole Foods Magazine Dec. 2018
- New Dietary Supplement Switches Defective Gene Back On, Restores Internal Production of Vitamin C, Bill Sardi, Health Freedom News, Sept 2018
- Most animals can harbor but are not sickened by coronavirus because they can internally produce vitamin C 24/7.
- ENCODE Nutrition.
And
(3) The essentiality of the trace mineral zinc to produce life-long antibodies in the thymus gland.
- Major signs and symptoms of COVID-19 correlate with zinc deficiency
- Don’t let modern medicine bury you in your grave just yet!
- The Modern-Day Zinc Deficiency Epidemic
- BeyondVaccines.com
Modern medicine’s use of anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics (that don’t address viruses), intravenous infusions to maintain blood pressure, and ventilators to force oxygen into the blood circulation, do not address the true causes of seasonal lung infections and pneumonia. As all of us have witnessed, needless deaths occur even with the best treatment largely because treatment doesn’t address the causes.
Restrictions on health claims for dietary supplements
While branded dietary supplements are forbidden by the Food & Drug Administration to make any claim that they prevent, treat or cure any disease, there is freedom under the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution to inform the public these nutrients have generically been found to quell the symptoms and extinguish the virulence of COVID-19 coronavirus infections with superior safety and effectiveness to drugs and vaccines.
Gag order
The sad fact is that makers of vitamin C can’t even say their products cure scurvy, defined as a deficiency of vitamin C that produces characteristic symptoms of joint pain, lethargy, bleeding gums, eye hemorrhages, loose teeth, easy skin bruising, corkscrew brittle hair, loss of appetite, diarrhea, fever, pinpoint hemorrhages around hair follicles.
Viral infections increase the need for vitamin C. The masses have been misled to believe the diet provides sufficient vitamin C to maintain health. There is no way the diet can provide enough vitamin C (~110 milligrams/day) to make up for what the human body once secreted internally (~13,000 milligrams/day and more under stress).
Intentionally watered-down vitamins
Coronavirus is not causing deaths – weak immune systems are.
At the present time modern medicine is attempting to remedy infectious disease without employing these essential nutrients, or may prescribe them in such low doses as to render them useless.
The Recommended Daily Allowances for essential vitamins and minerals are established by the Food & Nutrition Board for healthy individuals, not for people with infections or other chronic health problems. The public is misled by Supplement Facts labels on vitamin products that they are getting an amount of essential nutrients that are sufficient for healthy people only. Diabetics, smokers, pregnant females, alcohol or drug abusers, prescription drugs users (particularly water pill-diuretics that wash out vitamins from the body), the hospitalized, growing children, the elderly that do not absorb nutrients very well, need more than the Recommended Daily Allowance of essential nutrients.
Most animals increase their internal synthesis of vitamin C as infection or physical or mental stress increase. Due to a gene mutation long ago in human history, the ability to produce vitamin C endogenously (as a stress hormone) was lost. By the way, early medical literature associated vitamin C deficiency with pneumonia which is humanity’s current plague.
It is difficult to replicate in humans the 24/7 internal secretion of vitamin C that most animals produce. For example, a goat that is about the same weight as humans, internally produces ~13,000 milligrams of vitamin a day and more under stress.
A recent discovery that corrects that gene mutation in humans may be a game changer for humanity in the ongoing battle against pathogenic microbes.
Without addressing the true causes of these infectious diseases, modern medicine is only left to limit symptoms, control body temperature, inhibit inflammation, facilitate exchange of oxygen in the lungs, and hope for the best. Vaccination actually injects a little bit of a disease itself into the patient to provoke the development of antibodies against an infectious disease.
Because of this failure to incorporate nutritional medicine into the practice of medicine, millions of people needlessly die prematurely every year.
It is clear, Americans will have to cure coronavirus infections on their own.
Nutritional medicine, by virtue of its ability to optimize immunity, addresses each and every type of pathogenic virus and bacterium in contrast to vaccines that can only address a single viral strain.
Anticipate vitamin recalls and false reports of toxicity
Consumers have been reading negative reports about nutritional medicine, for example one report that advises “Throw away your vitamin D pills” because they are potentially toxic.
As soon as vitamin pills begin to replace vaccines in the public’s mind, watch for contrived news reports of contaminated vitamin D pills, product recalls, etc. It won’t be the first time this has happened.
- In 1998 when a common amino acid (tryptophan) supplement that serves to boost a mood-altering brain chemical (serotonin) and threatened to replace all mood-altering antidepressant prescription drugs, suddenly toxic tryptophan pills were reported and recalled and banned for years by the Food & Drug Administration.
- Then in 1994 the FDA attempted to categorize all dietary supplements as drugs based upon a manufactured assertion beta carotene pills were toxic to the liver of smokers, a claim this author revealed was false.
- Then in 2011 the FDA attempted to demand all dietary supplements prove they are safe despite the fact they are reported to produce no deaths over a period of many years by the American Association of Poison Control Centers and are safer than tap water, aspirin, table salt and even food.
Dietary supplements comprised of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, non-vitamin nutrients and herbal remedies, exhibit the same biological action as most prescription drugs without the high cost or problematic side effects. Some herbal products like resveratrol would actually replace over 20 major classes of drugs.
Further sources of information:
- How to achieve diabetic control completely free of prescription drugs
- Patients can save on out-of-pocket costs by taking dietary supplements in lieu of prescription drugs
- Fake medicine: call to abandon statin drugs and baby aspirin
- Mind-bending drugs for psycho diets
- Statin cholesterol-lowering drugs a giant hoax; add just four days to your life
- Fifteen ways allicin from fresh-crushed garlic beats Big Pharma’s best drugs
- Drugs versus supplements: the unproven versus the disproven
- Where have all the blockbuster drugs gone?
- Dietary supplements face overkill while FDA-approved drugs have a license to kill
- Bought Off: why you don’t hear about low-cost natural remedies in the news
- Does vitamin therapy work?
The FDA and the CDC should be shut down for violations against humanity and the Constitution.