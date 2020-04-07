Remy: Savage (Megan Thee Stallion Coronavirus Bailout Parody)

Remy reports from self-quarantine.

Written, performed, and filmed by iPhone while social distancing by Remy. Mastered by Ben Karlstrom. Music track produced by Dices. Video edited by Austin Bragg. Produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

LYRICS:

Look I know you're all concerned

with business starting to totter

People's biggest concern right now

is the survival of opera

What would you do with this amount

if we sent all of it your way?

Cut a bunch of people loose

and use the cash to clean the drapes

Cause I'm a Savage

$2 trillion-dollar package

Money folks need badly

But our curtains nasty

I mean they're nasty

Next up, United

A beloved aviator

We get you to your destination

your bags there two days later

We'll give you cash if by this date

you won't be job terminators

I'll take the cash and wait a bit

and fire them one day later

Cause I'm a savage

$2 trillion-dollar package

Money folks need badly

But their cash to me they're handing

It's baffling

Funding for abstinence programs

No, for sex that is safe

How about money for both?

Ah, the gas and the brakes!

See America's just fine

with us on the clock

The economy's strong

Hi, Mr. Schwab? Sell my stock

Curtains for the opera?

It's curtains for us!

Millions of people are hurting

these are the things you discuss?

I mean with trillions of dollars

and all these handouts withdrawn

that's like $7,000 for each—

…your camera's still on.