“Everyone” shows children how they are connected to everyone else in the world.



Based on "I, Pencil" by Leonard Read and inspired by Milton Friedman, "Everyone" teaches children that everyone around the world is different: our languages, clothes, music, food, religions, bodies, histories, and colors. If we all met, most of us could not talk to each other. We might not even like each other. Yet, somehow, we all cooperate to create things without thinking about it.