God Help Us All: Dr. Fauci Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

Last Thursday, the scientific mastermind behind the economic carnage and spirit-crushing isolation now constituting the two main pillars of America’s ingenious new public health strategy delivered some bad news. Dr. Fauci says we’ll have to keep living like this until the virus is eradicated.

Even if “virus” isn’t his nickname for the American people, following his advice still means a long, grueling haul. The economic shutdown and social confinement oppressing us have to continue for at least the minimum estimated 18 months it will take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Longer, since the stipulation that our rights don’t get restored until new infections cease means we have to manufacture and distribute enough to inoculate 60% of the population. All told, we’re talking God only knows how many years.

No remotely similar brutal experiment in tough love has ever been tried. So it’s anyone’s guess how bad things will get. The Great Depression saw just three consecutive years averaging around a 9% decline in GDP. Unemployment peaked at 25%. Much worse is already projected in just the coming months.

But even if our hardship snowballs into a catastrophe rivaling the crash of ’29, we’re at least likely to avoid its infamous breadlines. Impoverished people lining up for food would wreak havoc on Dr. Fauci’s social distancing scheme. So he’s likely to insist that any rations be delivered. The upside to house arrest during an economic meltdown is not having to wear the malodorous rags to which your clothes will be reduced in public.

Nor, thankfully, will you have to worry about how Dr. Fauci is faring. Rest assured: his high-level position in the federal bureaucracy provides ample insulation from any hardship inflicted on you. He’s already acquired a security detail because some ingrates reacted to a suspension of our most basic rights, which makes the taxes George III imposed on our founding fathers look utterly minor, by subjecting poor Dr. Fauci to the same threats and insults literally every public figure gets. If things get bad, his new bodyguards will make sure he enjoys the decent food he’s bound to have first dibs on undisturbed. That’s probably why he remains so disturbingly cheerful whenever he has to push our faces a little farther into the dirt for our own good.

You needn’t worry about Dr. Fauci missing any paychecks as so many Americans already have, either. Unlike us, in times of crisis, bureaucrats get to declare themselves “essential.” No matter how much misery they rain down, we never have to worry they won’t be compensated.

Dr. Fauci, in particular, is guaranteed never to miss a penny of his very nice salary since he’s the most “essential” bureaucrat of all. His three decades of no experience whatsoever outside the federal bureaucracy means that neither his record of wildly exaggerating the threat of AIDS nor the disastrous job he did crafting a response negatively affected his career. In fact, results matter so little for “essential” people like Dr. Fauci that he still openly brags about his risibly false prediction that “AIDS would not stay confined to the populations where it first appeared” and become “a disaster for society.” Dr. Fauci’s bold lack of concern for epidemiological reality is exactly what’s needed to guide us through this crisis.

He’s also understandably proud that, after years of being vilified by AIDS activists for “killing people with red tape,” he eventually realized that “much of their criticism was absolutely valid” and held off on killing any more. Who said noblesse oblige was dead?

