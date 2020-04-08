OBV Line of Semiconductor MFTR Slopes Up

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of PetMed Express, Inc. noting the stock has been making a series of higher highs and higher lows since late March.

Today’s chart is for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi–Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs.

The current price of AMD is trading higher than it was exactly six months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) Chart is shown directly below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm a downtrend by reflecting that more people are selling the stock than are buying it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for AMD is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up–days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds its selling pressure and the price uptrend continues.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On March 4th, we highlighted Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), noting that DEA stock had been hitting a series of 52–Week Highs since August.

If you happened to have purchased DEA shares on that day, you’d already be up 6.12%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 92.6% in just over a month’s time!

That’s the power of options.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

The post OBV Line of Semiconductor MFTR Slopes Up appeared first on Laissez Faire.