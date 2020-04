WACO, TX—Everyone is chipping in to help fight coronavirus, and now reality TV stars and home remodelers Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to do their part. The Gaineses have committed to manufacturing over one million medical masks entirely out of discarded shiplap from their various building projects.

The post Chip, Joanna Gaines To Manufacture 1,000,000 Medical Masks Out Of Shiplap appeared first on The Babylon Bee.