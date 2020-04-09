Narnia Builds Border Wall To Keep Calormenes Out

CAIR PARAVEL—Aslan announced Thursday that construction has begun on a wall along Narnia's southern border to keep the Calormenes out. A concerning influx of immigration from Calormen led to the decision to build the lengthy wall separating Narnia from Archenland and Calormen. Archenlands' poor border security has led to whole armies of Calormenes crossing the desert and attempting to take over Narnia. Aslan finally had enough and secured billions in funding for the wall.

