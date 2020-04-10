



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Dr. Fauci is “somewhat reserved and skeptical of models”

Contact Tracing apps

Tucker Carlson’s head-scratching question

Are coronavirus deaths coded correctly?

PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 905 Scott Adams: Swaddle in Place. Come Learn a Useful Trick With Me. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.