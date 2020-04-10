U.S.—The men of our nation have begrudgingly agreed to wash their hands even when no one else is in the bathroom.
The post Nation's Men Finally Washing Hands Even When No One Else Is In Bathroom appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—The men of our nation have begrudgingly agreed to wash their hands even when no one else is in the bathroom.
The post Nation's Men Finally Washing Hands Even When No One Else Is In Bathroom appeared first on The Babylon Bee.