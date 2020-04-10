This Stock’s Buying Power Exceeds Selling

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart of Wynn Resorts Ltd and noted that the stock’s monthly price was trading below the 10–Month SMA.

Today’s chart is for Everbridge, Inc. (NYSE: EVBG).

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company’s Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man–made disasters, and other emergencies.

Now, the Daily Price chart below shows that EVBG is in a price uptrend because the current price of EVBG is trading higher than it was exactly six months ago. The On Balance Volume (OBV) chart is shown below the Daily Price Chart.

Here’s what you need to know about the OBV Line: it measures how much volume is either pushing the stock up, or down. Meaning, the volume of stock that’s being sold or bought.

Using a stock’s volume in this way can confirm a downtrend by reflecting that more people are selling the stock than are buying it. Take a look at the chart below…

We can see from the OBV chart shown above that the On Balance Volume Line for EVBG is sloping up.

This indicates that the volume is heavier on up–days and buying pressure is exceeding selling pressure.

Buying pressure must continue to exceed selling pressure in order to sustain a price uptrend. So, the OBV Line is a simple indicator to use that confirms the price uptrend and its sustainability.

We’ll be sure to keep following Everbridge, Inc., as the stock’s buying pressure exceeds its selling pressure and the price uptrend continues.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On March 6th, we highlighted Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX), noting that CLX stock’s OBV line was in an uptrend.

If you happened to have purchased CLX shares on that day, you’d already be up 5.6%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 30.6% in just over a month’s time!

That’s the power of options.

