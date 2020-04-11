Michiganders – Time to fight for your freedom

Breitbart.com reports that an online petition exploded on Saturday (the 11th) asking for the recall of Michigan Governor Whitmer, citing her growing tyranny and political aspirations. Such a change.org petition is of course not legal. It would take a week or more to get the legally-required 1.06 million signatures to just put the recall on the ballot, and months to have an election. By then, of course, the damage to the State will have been long done. (Assuming she doesn’t cancel – excuse me, “delay” – the vote until after there is no more COVID-19 threat – or some other threat.)

BUT the people of Michigan don’t HAVE to wait that long. There are several other venues:

Impeachment by the State’s legislature – if demanded by enough citizens

Prosecution and conviction by a Federal court for violating 18 USC 241 and 242, “denying rights and privileges under color of law”

Prosecution and conviction by a State court for her failure to obey the Michigan Bill of Rights, Articles 4, 6, 7, 10, 19, and 20, and her oath of office, Article 12 Section 1 to support the Constitution of the United States and of Michigan

Removal from office by the Adjutant General and the Michigan National Guard, in accordance with THEIR oaths of office to defend and protect the Constitution (federal and state) and defend the State “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Rebellion. Peaceful resistance and civil disobedience of her tyrannical enactments and edicts and decrees, together with any others as necessary to draw attention and get the governor and her supporters to again exhibit the cowardice they have already demonstrating in enacting these things.

Actually, that last bullet point (pun perhaps not really intended) applies to the other points, most likely. Enough pressure and she is sure to want to resign and retire quickly to, I don’t know, Switzerland? Sweden? Nah, neither of those places will hold much sympathy for her. Perhaps North Korea or maybe Cuba?

NOTE:

18 United States Code CLEARLY STATES (bold mine)

