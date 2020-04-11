Welcome to the new “Axis of Evil”

Today, we see our societies and economies crumble around us, a process driven by politicians, the media, fear and panic. Liberty seems to be disappearing like water out of a draining tub.

Anyone who resists the extreme measures and destruction of liberties pushed by this “Beer Flu Cabal” is evil. Internal enemies here in the Fifty States. A wicked conspiracy that wants to see people dead – especially people of color, poor people, and urban dwellers. Indeed, those American States which do not obey the desires (and dictates) of the medical mafia and the regressive alliance (so-called Progressives and the media) are evil enough to be put beyond the pale.

To steal a phrase from W (George W Bush), there is a new Axis of Evil (in the eyes of the Beer Flu Cabal). As discussed at ZeroHedge.com, this had consisted of nine States (see the map): Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Since I originally wrote this commentary, both Oklahoma and South Carolina have joined the ranks of panicked state governments who have ordered house arrest for all.

The modern COVID-19 “Axis of Evil” Red have few or no stay-at-home orders (except for some tribal Nations); yellow have some local governments (and tribes) who have issued such orders. Grey states just (10 April 2020) took away their people’s liberty by locking down.

These are the states that are refusing to shut down their economies and steal enough of the liberties of their people (and businesses). As ZeroHedge cites from CNN, the NYT, and other media, these states refuse to lockdown their cities, towns, and rural (and frontier) areas. These states are therefore endangering the rest of the “nation” and demonstrating how they hate their own and every other person. As with Trump, these governors, public health directors, legislators and others “in power” are accused of having blood on their hands.

The Inner Core of the Axis, just five States, have a combined population of about 9 million people: the other four “fellow-travelers) have just 4 million people. (Oklahoma and South Carolina have 9 million.)

That means that the other 43 states, 321 or so million people, outnumber these pitiful few by nearly 40 to 1. (Although when you look at actual, on the ground military power, these states are amazingly powerful: six major USAF bases (including most missile fields), and 7 large Army and Air Force National Guard establishments with their own bases and posts. And very large numbers of recent and older veterans of the last three decades of American wars.)

Fortunately, two of these are “home states” for my family. In South Dakota, Governor Noem has been viciously attacked but continues to stick to her ground as reported in Faithwire. In a public speech, she “concluded individuals are ‘primarily responsible’ for their own safety and well-being.” She added that citizens – not the government – “are the ones that are entrusted with expansive freedoms,” and as such, the people of South Dakota should be “free to exercise their rights to work, to worship, and to play.”

Unfortunately, not everyone in South Dakota agrees with this almost-libertarian idea. Numerous petitions are circulating trying to force her (or the legislature) to lockdown the State. And at least the Rosebud Sioux Tribe (RST) and Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) have locked down. Indeed, the OST Council has deported (“banished”) the first and only person on their reservation so far to have caught COVID-19, according to the Rapid City Journal. The person, is a teacher at a Catholic school in the OST, and not an enrolled member of the Tribe. The OST has established eight checkpoints on highways to prevent people from entering their lands. The Tribe plans to play turtle for 14 days straight starting on Saturday.

Although Utah is not imposing a lockdown, its governor, and many of its counties and towns HAVE taken away too many liberties. That includes in essence closing its borders, establishing checkpoints at which travelers will be inspected (including having their temperatures taken) and required to fill out forms providing a large amount of private information about themselves and those with them. Read more at the Logan (Utah) Herald Journal. Numerous counties in Utah had already closed their borders: San Juan County last week orders all non-residents to leave, and are linked with the Navajo Nation (which owns part of that county) in blocking border crossings.

These and the other seven States, however, DO seem to be standing up for constitutional governments and therefore significantly more liberty (relatively speaking, of course) than the dictators and tyrants of such places as California, New York, and Colorado. Critically, they can continue to have SOME kind of economic activity: not everyone is unemployed.

Will these few states, with so little population, and a relatively equally-low amount of political clout and – bluntly – military power, be able to preserve their liberty or even help the rest of the Fifty States in the inevitable fight to reestablish liberty?

I don’t know – but I pray so. And I am reminded of what the Creator told Elijah:

… Elijah answered, “I have been very zealous for the Lord, the God of hosts; for the sons of Israel have forsaken Your covenant, torn down Your altars, and killed Your prophets with the sword. And I alone am left; and they seek my life, to take it away.” (1 Kings 19:10) But God told Elijah he was not alone, but was part of a faithful remnant of 7,000 who had not bowed their knees to Baal (1 Kings 19:18).