“Public Officials Have an Ongoing Duty to Adhere to the Law”

In yesterday's Kansas Supreme Court emergency checks-and-balances decision, the court dealt with what one of the Justices described as an oral argument as a "drafting snafu"—a legislative concurrent resolution (HCR 5025) dealing with the governor's emergency powers, which apparently was written in a way that didn't reflect what anyone meant, and was indeed internally inconsistent. (See this post for more.)

Among other things, this meant that the Legislative Coordinating Council [LCC], an important body that represented the Legislature when it had adjourned after passing the resolution, acted for weeks even though its actions contravened the text of the resolution. (The resolution empowered the LCC to act only once certain steps had been taken by the Governor and another legislatve body, but the LCC started acting right away.)

Justice Caleb Stegall wrote a separate concurrence, which among other things said: