Federal Law related to lockdowns, travel prohibitions, and worship

As the thugs and politicians panic more and use the COVID-19 panic as an excuse to steal more and more liberty, consider this using this printout of federal law about people conspiring to deny you constitutional and legal rights:

See the link below for the full size document.

Print out copies of this (preformatted) at https://thepriceofliberty.org/federal-law-for-covid-19-stops/ , or cut and paste and print out the information, and keep it on or with your smartphone or tablet or PADD. If you are stopped, have your dashcam or smartphone or camera on and working. ASK the officer, health insepector or busybody (after they are done lecturing you and telling you what a bad person you are), “Are you detaining me, or am I free to go?” If they do NOT let you continue doing what you were doing, pull your printed copy out and hand it to them. Have the cop or health inspector or busybody read this, and get their personal information. Tell them that is so that you can file federal charges against them at the nearest federal district court (with the US Attorney). If they refuse to accept it (they may be afraid of COVID-19), read the titles of the US Code (“LAW” or “STATUTE”) and the highlighted portions to them. Then get their personal information (name, agency, badge number, name of supervisor, address and phone or email contact.) Ask them to sign that they have read and received a copy of this. Expect them to refuse – so on your copy write their name (or whatever description), “REFUSED TO SIGN” and time, date, and location.

IF YOU ARE THREATENED FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING, TRAVEL OR WORSHIP

42 U.S. Code § 1983. Civil action for deprivation of rights (bold mine)

Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia. (R.S. § 1979; Pub. L. 96–170, § 1, Dec. 29, 1979, 93 Stat. 1284; Pub. L. 104–317, title III, § 309(c), Oct. 19, 1996, 110 Stat. 3853.)

18 U.S. Code § 241. Criminal action for deprivation of rights and conspiracy (bold mine)

If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured—They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.

18 U.S. Code § 242. Criminal action for violent deprivation of rights and conspiracy (bold mine)

Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or to different punishments, pains, or penalties, on account of such person being an alien, or by reason of his color, or race, than are prescribed for the punishment of citizens, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.

Note: good folks, this does NOT constitute legal advice on the behalf of TPOL or any of our writers and publishers. We are NOT attorneys and don’t pretend to be one (on TV or anyplace else).

Note 2: If you can’t print out a clean copy, email us at TPOLNathan@gmail.com and we’ll send you a PDF or Word document.