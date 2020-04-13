NYT’s In-Depth Investigation Of The Allegations Against Biden Reveals That He’s A Democrat

NEW YORK, NY—The New York Times has finally addressed the sexual assault allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden. After an in-depth investigation, they’ve found that Biden is a Democrat. Furthermore, they found that he is the assumed candidate running against President Trump. With these two facts in mind, they’ve concluded there is no possible way the charges can be true.

