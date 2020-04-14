Meat Plant Shut Down (293 COVID19 Cases)

Smithfield Meat Plant Closed With 293 Coronavirus Cases

Softbank Reveals Historic Losses

70 Coronavirus Vaccines in Development

Can They Stop the Meltdown?

SUPPLY

Smithfield Meat Plant Closed With 293 Coronavirus Cases

Fears of a meat shortage loom as another meat-processing plant closes its doors due to, y’know, that thing.

The Sioux Falls plant, owned by Smithfield foods, supplies up to 5% of all pork in the U.S. AND EXCUSE ME I NEED TO POP OUT TO THE STORE FOR A MOMENT.

According to the most recent count, 293 of the plant’s workers have contracted the virus.

For just a teeny tiny bit of perspective here, there are only 730 confirmed cases of the virus in the entire state of South Dakota. (It’s almost as if Smithfield has been fighting coronavirus with mandatory kissing parties and self-service buffets.)

On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent an overly polite letter to Smithfield CEO Kevin Sullivan to say, “hey bro, what the heck?”

The governor and mayor, who took turns sitting on each other’s lap while writing the letter, asked Smithfield to close its coronavirus incubation facility for 14 days to allow its employees to self-isolate, and continue to provide full pay and benefits for the duration of the suspension.

Smithfield conceded and closed its meat-processing plant staffed almost exclusively with highly contagious sick people, but not before offering an ominous warning of things to come.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan said in a statement.

“It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running.”

BUSINESS

Softbank Warns of Historic Losses

Softbank will post its first operating loss in 15 years because it invested $18 billion in the “imagine if there was free beer in every office” guy.

The company warned today it’s expecting an operating loss of $12.5 billion in its fiscal year through March 31, 2020. This represents the company’s biggest loss in more than two decadesand a major embarrassment for an enterprise that prides itself on finding innovative, world-changing ideas.

(As it turns out, it’s easy to mistake “wanting to hot box private jets and get blasted on tequila at work” for genius, even for veteran investors like Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son.)

The Japanese investment firm is pinning the majority of the losses on the plunging valuations of investments in its once unimpeachable Vision Fund (a mega tech fund stacked with dreamy startups and even dreamier CEOs).

Over the last month, the markets have been be hammered by uncertainty caused by the virus who shall not be named. But even before the current market shock, Softbank’s credibility had been mangled by an unlucky run of highly publicized bad bets.

Uber and WeWork, two of the company’s largest investments, pulled back the curtain on their financials last year when they filed to go public. (And Wall Street said “oh god, my eyes, put back the curtain”).

Both companies were operating at insane losses. But WeWork was such a raging dumser fire, its IPO was cancelled, its CEO was removed, and it took out all the free beer taps in its office rentals.

More recently, internet satellite startup OneWeb filed for bankruptcy after running out of money and failing to secure further funding (sending the internet into space is expensive).

Duncan Davidson, a venture capital investor at Bullpen Capital, told the New York Times that SoftBank had driven a bubble in overvalued start-up “unicorns” that burst last year.

“It was blowing up anyway, before the virus,” he said. “The virus makes the weaker ones more obviously weak.”

PHARMA

70 Coronavirus Vaccines in Development

A grand total of 70 coronavirus vaccines are being developed in labs around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It’s unsurprising so many folks are working around the clock to knock this thing on the head, given how much it’s donging up the planet. But due to the trial-and-error nature of developing vaccines, it will probably be next year at the earliest before we have a viable vaccine for public use.

I know we’d all like to get this this thing into our veins ASAP. But in terms of vaccines, this is actually a drastically expedited development schedule.

Typically, it takes 10 to 15 years to get a vaccine to market. But, you know, I would like to go outside sometime before Taylor Swift is elected president of the 44 U.S. states (yeah, we’re going to lose a few).

A vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is currently the frontrunner, having entered Phase Two trials. Two other vaccines, developed by U.S. drug manufacturers Inovio and Moderna, are also testing on human subjects (after human testing, they’ll graduate to trials on the ancient space lizards who run the planet).

Given the gravity of the situation, Moderna got approval from the FDA to skip animal trials and proceed directly to humans (a step we usually take to avoid people’s heads exploding and stuff).

Some organizations believe they can knock out this bad boy even quicker than the current projections. Oxford University Vaccinology Professor Sarah Gilbert told the Times of London that, if all goes according to plan, her team will have a vaccine ready by fall 2020.

In Other News

(Source: Newsweek)

ONE LAST THING

Can They Stop the Meltdown?

The Fed has taken unprecedented action to offset the economic destruction caused by this whole global pandemic thing.

They used their so-called, last-resort nukes and bazookas. They’ve thrown the kitchen sink at it. Heck, they’ve even tried buying it dinner and taking it back to their place.

But has any of this drastic action worked? Has the Fed successfully stopped a total market meltdown?

Macroeconomist and editor of Money & Crisis Graham Summers has the answer in today’s one last thing.

A Cunning Approach to Save Stocks

By Graham Summers

The Fed has effectively nationalized the U.S. debt markets.

Last Thursday, the Fed announced a $2.3 trillion (with a “T”) monetary program.

In its simplest rendering, the Fed announced it would expand its current quantitative easing (QE) programs for municipal bonds, asset–backed securities, and investment grade corporate debt. The Fed also announced it would begin buying junk bonds — for the first time in history.

Thus, the Fed is now intervening directly in:

The Treasury markets (U.S. sovereign debt). The municipal bond markets (debt issued by states and cities). The corporate bond markets (debt issued by corporations). The commercial paper markets (short–term corporate debt market). The asset–backed security market (everything from student loans to certificates of deposit and more).

It’s also worth noting that the Fed is even buying bond exchange traded funds (ETFs) which trade on the stock market just like regular stocks.

At this point, the only asset classes the Fed isn’t buying outright via a publicly acknowledged QE program are stocks and commodities.

Again, the Fed has effectively nationalized the U.S. debt markets. All in the span of just six weeks.

It is almost impossible to express the insanity of this.

Perhaps the easiest way to make sense of this would be to say that the Fed just printed the GDP of Brazil in the last six weeks… and is planning on printing the GDP of France in the next six weeks.

The multitrillion–dollar question now is if this will stop the meltdown triggered by the economic shutdown in the U.S.

Going by the current charts, the answer is “yes.”

Moving in the Right Direction

The below chart has the following breakdown:

Investment grade bonds in orange

Junk bonds in dark blue

Stocks in red

Investment grade bonds, junk bonds, and stocks are all moving sharply higher. In fact, stocks are actually the weakest performers here, trailing the other two by a wide margin.

The strategy here is simple…

The Fed knows that corporate debt typically leads stocks. So the Fed is concentrating on forcing corporate debt to rally by buying these assets with “unlimited funds.”

Put another way, the Fed is trying to manipulate stocks higher indirectly without actually announcing “we are buying stocks now.”

The reason is that while the debt markets are more important from a systemic purpose, stocks are the asset class that bring financial problems to Main Street’s attention.

Few Americans know about what’s happening to investment grade corporate debt.

Every American knows if the stock market is crashing.

Indeed, I believe the Fed is actually now intervening in the stock market on a near daily basis to ensure that things don’t collapse again.

How I Think the Fed is Secretly Boosting Stocks…

See, I recently discovered a strange phenomenon happening in the stock market.

It happens about 30 minutes into the trading day.

I’m talking about massive covert trades being used to prop up the market.

These trades are so big that I’m convinced that they could only be from the Federal Reserve.

But here’s what really matters…

If you can track these huge trades in real–time, you’ve got a strategy that hands you the opportunity to continually make money in the markets.

And that’s just what I’ve done.

I’ve put all my research on this stunning new development in a special presentation.

Click here to see it.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA$23,949.402.39%

S&P Index 500$2,836.622.79%

NASDAQ$8,682.504.23%

Gold$1,755.450.35%

Silver$15.992.95%

Bitcoin$6,921.90 2.95%

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) surged 7% on Monday to reach a 52-week high as investors flock to stay-at-home stocks.

The International Air Transport Association expects global airline traffic to almost halve this year with no recovery expected until the third quarter.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Meat Plant Shut Down (293 COVID19 Cases) appeared first on Laissez Faire.